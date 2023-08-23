Fair 68°

Man Admits To Amherst Rape, Gets 3 Years In Prison: DA

A 32-year-old Springfield man told a Hampshire County court this week that he knew the woman he had sex with in 2021 was too drunk to consent, but he proceeded anyway, authorities said. 

Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Michael Pope pleaded guilty to three counts of rape, two counts of indecent assault and battery, and one count of providing alcohol to a person under 21 years of age, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said. 

Pope pleaded guilty to raping the Amherst woman in an apartment before the prosecution began, sparing the victim a trial, the prosecutor said. 

Judge Jane Mulqueen sentenced Pope to three to three and a half years in state prison, followed by four years probation. He must register as a sex offender with the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board, and provide a DNA sample as a convicted felon.

