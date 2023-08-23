Man Admits To Amherst Rape, Gets 3 Years In Prison: DA

Michael Pope pleaded guilty to three counts of rape, two counts of indecent assault and battery, and one count of providing alcohol to a person under 21 years of age, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said.

Pope pleaded guilty to raping the Amherst woman in an apartment before the prosecution began, sparing the victim a trial, the prosecutor said.

Judge Jane Mulqueen sentenced Pope to three to three and a half years in state prison, followed by four years probation. He must register as a sex offender with the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board, and provide a DNA sample as a convicted felon.

