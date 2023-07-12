Fiancé Charged With DUI Crash That Killed Granby Mom

Cory Menard, of Granby, is charged with motor vehicle homicide while under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation, manslaughter while under the influence of alcohol, manslaughter, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said.

Katelyn Gress, age 28, of Granby, died on July 1 after Menard lost control of his Jeep Grand Cherokee, which caused it to roll over and crash into oncoming traffic near the intersection of Pleasant and Barton streets in Granby around 1:15 a.m., the prosecutor said. Gress was in the passenger seat of the SUV.

Paramedics took the driver of the car Menard reportedly hit to Holyoke Medical Center for treatment. It's unclear how badly he was injured.

Gress, who was studying at Springfield Technical Community College to be a nurse, leaves behind an 8-year-old daughter, according to her obituary.

She just completed her first year of nursing school, where she found her passion, in helping others in their time of need. She worked as a Medical Assistant for Occu-Health in East Longmeadow for 8 years. Katie was an amazing mother and devoted her life to raising her daughter Aubrey, who was the most important thing in her life. She taught Aubrey how important it was to be herself, standup for what she believed in and to love people for who they are. Just like her.

A judge ordered Menard held on $2,000 bail, the DA's office said. He must also refrain from using alcohol, use a remote alcohol monitoring device, and not drive as a stipulation of his release.

