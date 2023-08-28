Children Stumble Upon Human Remains On Greenfield Island: DA

Reports said around 24 students and chaperones from the Westhampton-based summer camp Biocitizen Inc. stumbled across the human remains on Wednesday, Aug. 23, while on Rawson Island in Greenfield, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said.

The camp teaches students the importance of exploring nature.

The adults on the trip contacted the police. Officers remained at the scene until all the remains could be retrieved the following day.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Greenfield police, and Montague police are investigating.

Kurt Heidinger, the founder of Biocitizen Inc., told the Daily Hampshire Gazette that he and his students made a shrine to the person whose remains they found in Chesterfield.

