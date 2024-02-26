‘Beyond Excited’: Longtime Employees Taking Reins At Popular Sunderland Farm

After a combined 18 years of helping to keep things running at Franklin County’s popular Kitchen Garden Farm in Sunderland, employees Max Traunstein and Lilly Israel are set to purchase the business.

If all goes to plan, Traunstein and Israel, both 31, will take over operations from owners Caroline Pam and Tim Wilcox in the spring, the farm announced Monday, Feb. 26.

“Both are graduates of agriculture programs at the University of Massachusetts and have worked alongside Tim and Caroline to make the farm into a successful business,” the business announced on Facebook.

It will mark the first time the farm has changed hands since its founding in 2006, when Pam and Wilcox began growing organic specialty vegetables on one acre of rented land in Hadley.

The duo bought their current South Silver Lane location the following year and have since acquired more land in Sunderland and Whatley.

Now at 65 acres, Kitchen Garden Farm grows a full line of seasonal produce, focusing primarily on specialty sweet and hot peppers, and Italian vegetables like fennel, broccoli rabe, and radicchio. They also have a line of fire-roasted salsa and naturally fermented sriracha.

“Max and Lilly bring tremendous skill, deep experience, and excellent judgment to their new roles as owners of the farm,” said Wilcox.

“Creating this farm has been our life’s work,” said Pam. “The same could be said equally of Max and Lilly.”

Once the sale is complete, Traunstein and Israel will acquire all of the land, buildings, and equipment needed to carry on the founders' vision of growing quality produce while supporting land stewardship and providing long-term, stable employment for its team.

“We are beyond excited for the opportunity to take over this business that we love and have poured years of work into,” Israel said.

The duo will not have to put up any personal capital to fund the purchase, which is being financed by the Farm Service Administration, Farm Credit East, the Carrot Project, and the Lotta Agricultural Fund.

Pam and Wilcox said they’re contributing a “significant amount” of owners’ equity as an acknowledgement of the contributions that Traunstein and Israel have made to managing the business over the years.

They added that the farm has received “generous” grants from the state of Massachusetts over the years that has contributed to its growth and success.

Despite the “immensely favorable terms” of the transaction, Traunstein and Israel said they’ll still have to take out extensive loans and cover sizable closing costs.

In order to help offset the expenses, they’ve created a GoFundMe campaign that has already raised over $10,000.

“We’re extremely grateful to Tim and Caroline for contributing a significant amount of owner equity towards the sale, making it possible for us to acquire the business - something that is out of reach for most young farmers,” the pair said.

Those who wish to donate can do so here.

