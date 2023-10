Bradley Driscoll faces one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

A federal indictment said that in August 2022, Driscoll had child sexual abuse videos that featured a kid under 12 years old.

Driscoll faces at least five years in prison and up to 40 years in prison if he is convicted, per federal sentencing guidelines.

