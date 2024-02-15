$4M Leverett Log Cabin Perfect For Yogis, Yuppies Up For Sale

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom cabin in Leverett boasts more than 9,000 square feet of living space on two floors.

The grand living room features soaring ceilings and a two-story fireplace beneath vaulted ceilings. The wall of windows provides a panoramic view of the 10-acre property, with its fresh-water stream and waterfall.

The downstairs includes a state-of-the-art kitchen with Viking appliances, a billiard room, and a full wet bar, which makes it perfect for entertaining guests.

Those visitors won't lack for comfort in the four-bedroom guest house. Each bedroom includes a fireplace, a mini-fridge, and an en-suite bathroom.

Along with the guest house, the property boasts a yog hut and two garages that can hold up to five vehicles.

Click here to see the Zillow listing and more photos of the home. The 11-year-old cabin has been on the market for more than a year.

