$4M Leverett Log Cabin Perfect For Yogis, Yuppies Up For Sale

Don't let the looks fool you. A log cabin in Franklin County that is up for sale for $3.9 million may look old school, but it is teaming with one-of-a-kind features and modern amenities. 

The 10-acre property contains multiple structures, including the main house, a four-bedroom guest house, two garages, and a yoga hut.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Zillow
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom cabin in Leverett boasts more than 9,000 square feet of living space on two floors. 

The grand living room features soaring ceilings and a two-story fireplace beneath vaulted ceilings. The wall of windows provides a panoramic view of the 10-acre property, with its fresh-water stream and waterfall. 

The downstairs includes a state-of-the-art kitchen with Viking appliances, a billiard room, and a full wet bar, which makes it perfect for entertaining guests. 

Those visitors won't lack for comfort in the four-bedroom guest house. Each bedroom includes a fireplace, a mini-fridge, and an en-suite bathroom. 

Along with the guest house, the property boasts a yog hut and two garages that can hold up to five vehicles. 

Click here to see the Zillow listing and more photos of the home. The 11-year-old cabin has been on the market for more than a year.

