Jaidalis Zayas ran away from home early Friday morning, Nov. 24.

She is described as five feet, five inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She may be in the Federal Street area or she could be attempting to secure passage to Florida.

Springfield police ask anyone who knows anything about her whereabouts to contact officers at 413-787-6360 or the department's non-emergency line at 413-787-6300.

