Prostitution Sting: 5 Busted Trying To Pay Springfield Cops For Sex

The sting was part of a neighborhood quality-of-life initiative after several people complained of seeing sex, drugs, and violence taking place in broad daylight in the South End of the city, police said.

The men were charged with paying for sexual conduct. They are:

Trevon Lombard-Wilson, 23, of Springfield (He also receive a charge of open and gross lewdness)

Ralph Fernandez, 51, of Springfield

Durand Goetzendanner, 47, of West Springfield

Abubakarr Sanu, 27, of Springfield

William Miranda, 38, of Indian Orchard

Along with the five men who were arrested, four prostitutes were also taken into custody as part of the bust.

