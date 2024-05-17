Overcast 45°

Prostitution Sting: 5 Busted Trying To Pay Springfield Cops For Sex

Springfield police have arrested five men in a sweeping prostitution sting earlier this week, authorities said. 

(Counterclockwise from top left) Ralph Fernandez, Trevon Lombard-Wilson, William Miranda, Abubakarr Sanu, and Durand Goetzendanner

Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department
Josh Lanier
The sting was part of a neighborhood quality-of-life initiative after several people complained of seeing sex, drugs, and violence taking place in broad daylight in the South End of the city, police said. 

The men were charged with paying for sexual conduct. They are: 

  • Trevon Lombard-Wilson, 23, of Springfield (He also receive a charge of open and gross lewdness)
  • Ralph Fernandez, 51, of Springfield
  • Durand Goetzendanner, 47, of West Springfield
  • Abubakarr Sanu, 27, of Springfield
  • William Miranda, 38, of Indian Orchard

Along with the five men who were arrested, four prostitutes were also taken into custody as part of the bust. 

