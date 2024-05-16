Quitiza L. Holmes, of the Burton/Holmes family, was found suffering from a severe head wound just before 5 a.m. on April 30 at a home on Federal Street.

Kenneth Robson, 67, of Springfield, was arrested and charged with armed assault to murder, the Hampden District Attorney said. Prosecutors plan to charge him with murder following Quitiza's death.

Robson was being held without bail for 120 days following a dangerousness hearing, the district attorney said.

It's unclear why Robson allegedly attacked Holmes.

Her friends and loved ones don't care about the reason. They want justice. Several posted their condolences on social media and their anger over her senseless death.

