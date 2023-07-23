Springfield Foodies Fight Over Best Chinese Food In City — Here's Who Won

Poll Who Has The Best Chinese Food In Springfield Wong Wok Peacock Chinese Restaurant Main Garden Pearl House Main Kitchen Other Submit Vote View Results Current Results Who Has The Best Chinese Food In Springfield Wong Wok 0%

Nancy Trace posted a comment last week looking for suggestions of where to grab a decent bite to eat after finding the city's Chinese options lackluster since moving from Connecticut last year. What followed was a more than 150-comment avalanche of opinions from Springfield foodies.

The winner? Wong Wok at 749 Summer Avenue took home the top prize as the most suggested option for good Chinese food in the city.

"I tried Wong Wok and Peacock and will have to choose Wong Wok as the best food and large servings," one person wrote. And another writer chimed in with, "Wong Wok on Sumner Ave is the BEST!!!"

The restaurant received mixed reviews on Yelp, though some believed it was worthy of the crown.

"I ordered the egg foo young lunch plate and mushu pork. Both dishes were delicious! Very tasty. The egg foo young was perfectly made, and not every Chinese restaurant makes it the same. Wong Wok made it the way I like it," one Yelp reviewer posted.

But it was a hard-fought battle in the comments, with fans of Peacock Chinese on Cooley Street and Main Kitchen on Carew Street claiming they had the best Chinese cuisine in the city. They came in second and third, respectively, in most upvotes and recommendations.

However, several people pointed Trace to venture beyond Springfield to find the best Asian cuisine.

Tao's Restaurant in East Longmeadow, Mandarin Wilbraham in Wilbraham, and Ginger Garden in Amherst got rave reviews from multiple people.

Outside of Facebook, the results are much different.

Borichino, a Puerto Rican and Chinese fusion restaurant, is the best Chinese restaurant in Springfield on Yelp. Hong Kong Express has the best Chinese takeout in the city, according to the review aggregator.

Who do you think is right? Vote in our poll.

