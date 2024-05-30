Aaron Cabrera, 30, of Ludlow, was shot around around 10 p.m. on May 21 in the 0-100 block of Fort Pleasant Avenue, Springfield police said.

Police were alerted to the fatal shooting after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. They found Cabrera bleeding from a wound, and paramedics rushed him to Baystate Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, police said.

Investigators are still searching for the shooter. They ask anyone with information about the killing to contact Springfield police detectives at 413-787-6355.

