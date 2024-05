Joseph Seymour, of West Springfield, was killed on Saturday, May 25, just after 10 p.m. when he was stabbed, the Hampden District Attorney's Office said.

Police were called to the 10-20 block of Amostown Road to a report of an unresponsive stabbing victim.

Paramedics rushed Seymour to Baystate Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries.

West Springfield police are investigating the slaying.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.