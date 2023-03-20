Two Injured In Holyoke Car Crash; Fire Department Cut Driver From Car

Firefighters in Hampden County had to cut someone out of their car following a crash in Holyoke over the weekend.

Crews were called to the intersection of Northampton Street and Whiting Farms Road just before 10 p.m. Sunday, March 19, after a truck crashed into a car, the Holyoke Fire Department said.

Firefighters had to break the windshield of one vehicle to get the injured out after the wreck. Though all injuries were considered minor, officials said.

Holyoke police are investigating the cause of the crash.

