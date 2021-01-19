Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Police & Fire

Police Seek Public's Help To ID Hit-And-Run Driver After Serious Accident

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
The suspect vehicle in a serious hit-and-run in Chicopee around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16
The suspect vehicle in a serious hit-and-run in Chicopee around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16 Photo Credit: Chicopee PD

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a driver involved in a serious hit and run crash on Saturday.

On Saturday, Jan. 16, around 12:30 p.m. police responded to a report of a crash in the area of Chicopee Memorial State Park on Burnett Road, police said.

One of the drivers took off in a dark-colored pickup truck (pictured here). It is most likely a Ford Super Duty and it has Rhode Island plates, police said.

No injuries have been reported, but the back end of the blue sedan involved in the crash is mangled beyond recognition. No injuries have been reported, according to WesternMass News.

People who may have information about the incident are being asked to contact the Chicopee police at (413) 594-1770.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hampden Daily Voice!

Serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.