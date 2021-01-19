Police Seek Public's Help To ID Hit-And-Run Driver After Serious Accident

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a driver involved in a serious hit and run crash on Saturday.

On Saturday, Jan. 16, around 12:30 p.m. police responded to a report of a crash in the area of Chicopee Memorial State Park on Burnett Road, police said.

One of the drivers took off in a dark-colored pickup truck (pictured here). It is most likely a Ford Super Duty and it has Rhode Island plates, police said.

No injuries have been reported, but the back end of the blue sedan involved in the crash is mangled beyond recognition. No injuries have been reported, according to WesternMass News.

People who may have information about the incident are being asked to contact the Chicopee police at (413) 594-1770.

