Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Police Search Connecticut River After Report Of Body In Chicopee

Joe Lombardi
The area of the Connecticut River in Chicopee, near Catherine Street and Sheppard Street, where the search is being conducted. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Authorities are on the scene at a portion of the Connecticut River after a report of a body being observed in Western Massachusetts.

At approximately 10:05 Sunday, July 3, a call came in reporting the possible body in the river in Chicopee, authorities said. 

The Chicopee Police Underwater Recovery Team as well as the Holyoke Fire Department are on the scene. 

Both motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area of Catherine Street and Sheppard Street "as this is an active operation," Chicopee Police said.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

