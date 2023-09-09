Mostly Cloudy 84°

Palmer Man Killed By Falling Tree While Camping With Fiancée In Vermont ID'd

A 33-year-old Hampden County man on a camping trip in Vermont was killed on Friday, Sept. 8, when a tree fell on him during a storm, authorities said. 

Josh Lanier
Joshua Przybycien, of Palmer, was camping with his fiancée, Kathryn Workman, in Somerset, Vermont, when high winds and heavy rains toppled the tree around 1 a.m., Vermont State Police said. No one else was injured. 

Adam Przybycien posted on Facebook that Joshua was "kind and loved by all."

“This death is not considered suspicious, and there is no cause for public concern," Vermont State Police said in a news release. "The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available."

Heavy thunderstorms wreaked havoc across much of New England Friday and into Saturday. The storms left thousands without power and damaged hundreds of homes. 

More storms are expected throughout the weekend. 

