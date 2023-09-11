'His Spirit Was Like No Other': Community Rallies Around Palmer Man Killed By Falling Tree

The 33-year-old Palmer man died on Friday, Sept. 8, after a tree fell on him while he was camping with his fiancée, Katy Workman, in Somerset, Vermont. A violent thunderstorm brought heavy rains and high winds, which toppled the tree, Vermont State Police said. No one else was injured.

Joshua's family and friends created a GoFundMe to help pay for his funeral. The campaign had raised nearly $10,000 as of 1 p.m. Monday, less than a day after it was created.

His loved ones say that is a testament to the positive impact he left on those who met him.

Joshua was a gifted storyteller who loved nature and had an "unquenchable" thirst for adventure, the fundraiser said.

His smile and laughter were contagious, and he made such a powerful impact on everyone he encountered. The power that Joshua held within his spirit was like no other and his vitality did not come to an end with his death. His power was released into everything, into every animal, especially honeybees, into every plant with some extra love to the Tulsi basil, into nature with a deep connection to the oceans and into every idiosyncrasy between all that makes us human and our interactions with the world.

Joshua often wrote on Facebook about searching for the profound in simple things and connecting with others through nature.

I desire to come see you on a chilly fall morning, make you a hot cup of tea, wrap you in warm blankets and listen to all the things running through your mind.I desire to wander with you through back roads and alleyways in the middle of the night, beneath a sea of stars, weaving through beams of moonlight. Breathing the cool night air, and feeling so alive and vibrant as we journey through a sleeping world.

Friends shared memories or talked of the value he added to their lives in social media posts.

A visitation for Joshua Przybycien is scheduled for Tuesday in Palmer, with a funeral Mass set for Wednesday. Read about those arrangements in his obituary.

