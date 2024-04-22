The outpouring of support began after Hampden County police officer Crystal Conroy, a member of the Holyoke Police Department, learned her 11-month-old son Ashton has leukemia.

After the harrowing diagnosis was made, Conroy was forced to leave work for the foreseeable future to take care of Ashton as he fights the disease. Additionally, more strain was placed on the family, as Conroy's husband Chris was forced to cut his work hours to take care of the couple's 8-year-old daughter, Adriana.

Although the family's income has decreased, their community stepped up to the plate to make sure they had the resources to help Ashton through his cancer battle. This came in the form of a GoFundMe page started by Conroy's friend, Melissa Hall.

"Their family will endure countless additional expenses, including but not limited to medical expenses not covered by insurance, gas, food, lodging, parking, care for their dog, etc.," Hall wrote on the page, continuing, "Please consider helping Crystal’s family during this difficult time, and keep them in your thoughts & prayers."

The Conroy family will surely need the extra support, as since Ashton's original diagnosis, they learned he carries a gene that could create further cancers throughout his childhood and will likely need a bone marrow transplant.

"Please please please continue the prayers. We need them now more than ever," Conroy wrote in an update on the fundraiser page, adding, "I don’t what we would do without our support system."

As of Monday, April 22, the fundraiser had collected $29,250 in donations out of a $30,000 goal.

Those who wish to contribute can do so by clicking here.

Additionally, Holyoke Police cancer awareness patches are also being sold to raise money for the family. More information can be viewed by clicking here.

