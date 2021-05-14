Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Breaking News: Body Discovered In Western Mass Lake Believed To Be Missing Man
News

Here's How Massachusetts Gas Prices Compare To National Average

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Gas prices are under $3 nationally.
Gas prices are under $3 nationally. Photo Credit: AAA

Gas prices in Massachusetts continue to climb as the East Coast contends with a gas shortage following the temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline due to a cyberattack.

Statewide, prices at the pump have soared six cents in the past week, from $2.84 to $2.90 a gallon, though it is still behind the national average, which has topped $3 and hit $3.04 as of Friday, May 14.

A month ago, the average price per gallon in Massachusetts was at $2.73 and a year ago it was sitting at $1.96.

In Western Massachusetts, here’s a breakdown of the average price per gallon, by county on Friday:

  • Hampden: $2.85;
  • Worcester: $2.86;
  • Hampshire: $2.87
  • Franklin: $2.88;
  • Berkshires: $2.91.

Nationally, the average price per gallon is up eight cents in the past week, from $2.95, and up from $2.86. One year ago on May 14, 2020, the average price per gallon was at $1.87, according to AAA.

The national average is the highest per gallon since October 2014.

With the Colonial Pipeline restarting its operations this week, prices at the pump are expected to stabilize as the country approaches the busiest driving months of the year between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

“The restart of the pipeline is very positive news for motorists,” AAA spokesperson Jeanette McGee said. “While impact won’t be seen immediately and motorists in affected areas can expect to see a few more days of limited fuel supply, relief is coming.

"Station pumps will be full of fuel in several days. This is an especially good update ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hampden Daily Voice!

Serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.