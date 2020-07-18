COVID-19, Where Are The Hot Spots? Town-by-town Infection Rates And Trends - Hampden County

Positive tests for COVID-19 continue to stay under 2 percent in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts' seven-day positive test rate for COVID-19 has been below 2 percent since the beginning of July. On Friday, Gov. Charlie Baker said the positive rate for the past seven days is 1.7 percent.

Meanwhile, in Hampden County Russell has the highest rate of positive COVID-19 tests countywide over the past 14 days, followed by Agawam, Monson, and West Springfield.

The state economy is now in Phase 3 of a four-phase reopening plan. The fourth phase - which would see the reopening of business such as amusement parks, spectator sports venues, bars, and nightclubs - is not slated to launch until after there is a treatment or vaccine for COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1.3 million people in Massachusetts have been tested for COVID-19 and there have been 1.06 million cases of infection confirmed statewide.

As of July 17: 557 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Massachusetts and six hospitals were operating at surge capacity, the governor said.

Here is a breakdown of local COVID-19 data: presenting the total number of infections recorded per community since the beginning of the pandemic and the 14-day positive test rate, percent in parenthesis ( ), for the cities and towns in your community:

Agawam 480 (4.2)

Blandford <5 (0)

Brimfield 7 (1.3)

Chester <5 0

Chicopee 469 (2.9)

East Longmeadow 275 (0)

Granville 13 (3.6)

Hampden 98 (0)

Holland 8 (0)

Holyoke 942 (2.6)

Ludlow 29 (1.5)

Monson 42 (3.9)

Montgomery <5 (0)

Palmer 42 (0.8)

Russell 16 (12.9)

Southwick 55 (1.6)

Springfield 2919 (3.4)

Tolland <5 (0)

Wales <5 (0)

West Springfield 391 (3.5)

Westfield 466 (1.5)

Wilbraham 226 (0.8)

