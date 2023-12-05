Man Who Shot Mass Trooper During Fight In Springfield Gets 15 Years: DA

Christopher Gardner, 34, was accused of shooting the state trooper around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2020. The trooper was responding to the area of Nursery and Stafford streets when a bullet blasted through his patrol car's door and into his leg, police said at the time.

Gardner was in a fight with another man when the shooting began, police said. When Springfield police arrived, he fired at them as well. One bullet went through another police car door, but no one was hit.

Christopher Gardner, 34, pleaded guilty to:

armed assault to murder (two counts)

assault and battery on a police officer

assault with a dangerous weapon (two counts)

carrying a firearm without a license

discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni said in a statement that he was happy with the verdict.

“I am thankful that the trooper involved has recovered from the physical injuries he sustained, while we know one never fully recovers from the emotional trauma sustained from this kind of attack. Society can have no tolerance for violence against police officers and my office, as in this case, will advocate for the strictest punishments possible under the law when officers are attacked. I thank all members of law enforcement for the professionalism and bravery they display every day when responding to dangerous calls for their assistance.”

