Man Shot, Killed In Springfield; 2nd Slaying In City In 1 Day: Police

A ShotSpotter alert sent police to the intersection of State and Dresden Streets just before 9:30 p.m., where they found a man bleeding from a gunshot wound, Springfield police said.

Paramedics rushed him to Baystate Medical Center, where he died of his wounds.

The shooting comes less than 18 hours and a 10-minute drive from a double shooting near Boston Road and Parker Street around 2:30 a.m., police said.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle car crash and found the passenger inside dead from a bullet wound, police said. The female driver had also been shot. Responders took her to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.

Police did not release the names of any of the victims in the Saturday shootings.

Springfield police urge anyone with information about the slayings to contact detectives at 413-787-6355.

