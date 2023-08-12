Car Crash Leads Police To Fatal Shooting Victim, Wounded Woman In Springfield

Police were called to the Boston Road and Parker Street area just after 2:30 a.m. and found the smashed vehicle. Both people inside had been shot, Springfield police said.

The passenger, a man, was dead from his wounds, while the female driver was still alive but seriously injured. Paramedics rushed her to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.

Police did not release their names.

Investigators ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact detectives at 413-787-6355.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.