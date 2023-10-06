Latest Update: Duo Nabbed In Holyoke Shooting That Left Infant Dead, Mom Critical

Holyoke residents Johnluis Sanchez, age 30, and Alejandro Ramos, age 22, were both arrested in connection to a shooting on Wednesday, Oct. 4 that resulted in the death of an infant, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday, Oct. 6.

On the day of the shooting, around 12:40 p.m., Holyoke Police officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Maple and Sargeant Streets.

According to the DA's Office, three men had been involved in an altercation that had led to the shooting. One of the rounds struck a public transportation bus and hit an uninvolved pregnant woman who was sitting inside.

The woman was then taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, and the infant was delivered. However, the infant later died, officials said.

Both Sanchez and Ramos are being held without the right to bail and were arraigned on a charge of murder. They will both appear in court on Friday, Nov. 3.

Authorities are now searching for the one remaining suspect.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

