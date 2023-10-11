3rd Man Wanted In Holyoke Shooting That Killed Unborn Baby Added To Most Wanted List

Kermith D. Alvarez is wanted on a murder charge in connection with the Oct. 4 shooting in Holyoke, the Hampden County District Attorney's Office said. Johnluis Sanchez, age 30, and Alejandro Ramos, age 22, were previously charged in the Oct. 4 shooting.

Investigators said the men got into an argument and exchanged gunfire at the intersection of Sargeant and Maple Streets just after 12:30 p.m. One bullet passed through a nearby bus, striking pregnant Selena Santana.

Paramedics rushed her to the hospital in critical condition, and doctors delivered the baby, but it died two days later, police said.

Santana told NBC Boston that she had already picked out a name for her son and had spent months dreaming of holding him in her arms.

"We weren't ready for this, we weren't expecting this," Santana said. "We wanted our baby, and now, you know, I haven't even gotten to see Ezekiel, which is my son's name."

A GoFundMe to help cover Santana's medical costs and for the baby's funeral has raised just shy of $3,500 as of Wednesday afternoon.

Ramos and Sanchez are charged with murder and are being held without bail, the prosecutor said.

