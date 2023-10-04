Fair 84°

SHARE

Multiple People Shot In Holyoke, Public Asked To Stay Away, Police Say

Just hours after a Western Massachusetts city unveiled data from its ShotSpotter system, a mass shooting took place in the downtown area with multiple people injured.

The area of the shooting where multiple people were injured.
The area of the shooting where multiple people were injured. Photo Credit: Holyoke Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred in Hampden County in Holyoke just before 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 4, at the intersection of Maple and Sargeant Streets.

According to Det. D. Beben of the Holyoke Police, 911 operators received multiple calls for help along with notifications from ShotSpotter of a shooting in the area of Maple and Sargeant streets.

"We can confirm that there are multiple victims and this is an active and ongoing investigation," the department said.

Beben did not reveal how many people were shot or wounded and how many shooters were involved.

Police are asking the public to avoid this area.

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE