Ashley Wicks, 32, and Shawn Bulson, 28, both of Bennington, Vermont, are charged with charges of being accessories after the fact to the fatal shooting, Vermont State Police said. Wicks also faces a conspiracy to commit murder charge.

More charges are expected, authorities said.

The body of Isaiah Rodriguez was found early Feb. 3, 2022, on the side of a road in Danby, Vermont. He had been shot multiple times. An autopsy showed he'd been shot the night before and left there.

Troopers conducted a lengthy investigation and determined the fatal shooting happened after a drug and guns deal gone wrong, Vermont State Police said.

The duo were expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.

