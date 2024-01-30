Overcast 30°

Cops Make First Arrests In 2022 Killing Of Isaiah Rodriguez

A man and woman were arrested in Vermont on Monday, Jan. 29, and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Springfield boy in 2022 over a drug dispute, authorities said.  

Ashley Wicks and Shawn Bulson

Photo Credit: Vermont State Police
Josh Lanier
Ashley Wicks, 32, and Shawn Bulson, 28, both of Bennington, Vermont, are charged with charges of being accessories after the fact to the fatal shooting, Vermont State Police said. Wicks also faces a conspiracy to commit murder charge. 

More charges are expected, authorities said. 

The body of Isaiah Rodriguez was found early Feb. 3, 2022, on the side of a road in Danby, Vermont. He had been shot multiple times. An autopsy showed he'd been shot the night before and left there. 

Troopers conducted a lengthy investigation and determined the fatal shooting happened after a drug and guns deal gone wrong, Vermont State Police said. 

The duo were expected to be arraigned on Tuesday. 

