2nd Shooting Victim ID'd As Agawam Woman In Springfield Slaying: DA

Amanda Cummings, of Agawam, was rushed to Baystate Medical Center in critical condition following the shooting on Boston Road and Parker Street just after 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 12, the Hampden County District Attorney's Office said.

Abdikadir Hussein, 31, of Springfield, a passenger in the car, died at the scene.

Springfield police are still searching for the shooter.

Authorities ask anyone with information into the double slaying to contact detectives at 413-787-6355.

