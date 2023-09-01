A Few Clouds 73°

SHARE

2nd Shooting Victim ID'd As Agawam Woman In Springfield Slaying: DA

The 31-year-old Hampden County woman who was shot in a car weeks ago in Springfield has died of her injuries, authorities said. 

Springfield police
Springfield police Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Amanda Cummings, of Agawam, was rushed to Baystate Medical Center in critical condition following the shooting on Boston Road and Parker Street just after 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 12, the Hampden County District Attorney's Office said. 

Abdikadir Hussein, 31, of Springfield, a passenger in the car, died at the scene. 

Springfield police are still searching for the shooter. 

Authorities ask anyone with information into the double slaying to contact detectives at 413-787-6355. 

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE