'This Is A Tragic Day': Pastor ID'd As Woman Killed In Newburyport Crash

Rev. Helen Murgida, age 81, a pastor at First Religious Society's Unitarian Universalist Church in Newburyport, was struck by a Ford F-150 just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Green and Pleasant streets on Wednesday.

Paramedics rushed her to Anna Jaques Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, authorities announced. The truck driver remained on the scene, and no charges have been filed in the crash.

“As an Interfaith Chaplain, Rev. Helen touched many lives within her congregation and throughout Newburyport," Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon said in a news release. "She had spent a long and rewarding career in special education, and she carried her passion to support those facing challenges through her faith. She advocated tirelessly for the inclusion of people with disabilities, delivering sermons and organizing community programming to raise awareness."

Calls to the church for comment were not immediately returned.

“This is a tragic day for the Newburyport community. Our hearts are prayers are with her family, friends, and the First Religious Society," Reardon said.

Rev. Murgida's bio on the Unitarian Universalist Church's website said she led small group discussions on ways to "foster greater inclusion of people with disabilities in the activities" of the church. She also worked as a Consultant for the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Office of Approved Special Education Schools.

She had two adult sons, reports said.

