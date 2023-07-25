Recently-Married Beverly Man, 35, Dies Unexpectedly, Widow Met With Surge Of Support

Philip Joseph Newcomb Jr., of Beverly, died unexpectedly on Monday, July 17, at age 35, according to his obituary.

"Phil, who had a larger-than-life personality, made everyone smile and feel so loved," the obituary reads.

Phil was born in Weymouth and graduated from Randolph High School in 2006.

He was an avid fan of baseball, soccer, basketball, and hockey, and his favorite team was the Dallas Cowboys. Phil was also a passionate cook, preparing meals for everyone who would come to cookouts, holidays, and family gatherings.

Phil is survived by his loving wife, Candice Newcomb, who he recently married.

"It goes without saying that this has been a shocking and surreal time for Candice," wrote one of Candice's friends, Meghan O'Reilly.

O'Reilly created a GoFundMe to raise money for Philip's funeral services and to garner support for Candice.

"Candice is dealing with grieving the loss of her beloved husband while trying to juggle all of the other things that come with the death of a loved one, which includes funeral expenses," O'Reilly wrote. "We wanted to start this GoFundMe to help her pay for his funeral expenses and help alleviate the financial burden so she can focus on grieving."

The fundraiser vastly exceeded its $6,000 goal, raising $18,875 in four days.

"It's hard to put into words how much this means - as words don't do it justice, but it's very clear how loved Candice and Phil are by so many people," O'Reilly wrote in response to the outpouring of support. "We are truly amazed and appreciative of the love and support shown by you all - it means the world."

