$15M Manchester-By-The-Sea Mansion 'Has It All,' Including Private Beach, Listing Says

Located in Manchester-By-The-Sea, Essex County, the mansion at 10 Boardman Avenue “has it all,” according to its listing.

It is currently listed for just over $15.6 million.

The six-bedroom, 11-bathroom home (dubbed "Oakledge") features 12,000 square feet of custom millwork, a private beach, a heated pool, a sports court, and more.

Built in 2009, the 10 Boardman Avenue mansion was modeled after the original stick-style cottage built on the property in 1873 (although it may be safe to say the original floor plan was smaller).

Upon entering, guests are met with an “elegant” two-story entry foyer and grand staircase. From the doorway, the foyer leads to a curved panel archway that highlights the waterfront view.

According to the listing, the home’s sellers were dedicated to minimizing their environmental footprint where they could; as a result, the whole first floor and most bathrooms have radiant heat from a geothermal hydro air system, which cools and heats the other rooms.

Oakledge sits on 1.59 acres. Other features include a wine cellar and a large porch.

