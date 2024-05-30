Michael Petkewich, 60, and Macario Ordoñez Calmo, 30, were both killed on Sunday, May 26.

Firefighters were called to the Breeds Pond just after 7:15 p.m. to rescue Calmo. They risked their lives to pull him from the water, but they couldn't save his life. Doctors at an area hospital pronounced him dead soon after he arrived, authorities said.

Police received calls about Petkewich's drowning around 11 p.m. He had gone under at Sluice Pond.

Petkewich's obituary described him as a loving and hardworking man who gave back to his community through volunteer service with groups such as North East Animal Shelter in Salem and the Special Olympics.

He was a lifelong Lynn resident who was a consultant for Boston Consulting Group for nearly 30 years. The Worcester Polytechnic Institute alumni received his MBA at Boston College.

He traveled the world to various countries and consulted with numerous companies worldwide. He loved animals, especially dogs, and he was working towards his dog training certification. ... Michael was a very generous and humble person who supported many charities and volunteered his time.

Petkewich's family will host a visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 31, at Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway, in Lynn. His funeral is scheduled for the following day at St. Pius V. Church in Lynn with burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.

An obituary for Calmo has not been released publicly.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.