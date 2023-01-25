Woman Struck, Killed By Commuter Rail Train Between Beverly & Salem: Police

One woman has died after she was hit by a Commuter Rail train on the North Shore this week, authorities confirm to Daily Voice.

The woman walked onto the tracks as the train was passing through the Beverly/Salem line late Tuesday night, Jan. 24, MBTA Police Spokesperson Richard Sullivan told Daily Voice.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her identity was not released.

The incident caused significant delays on the Newburyport line, with one train eventually being taken out of service, according to the MBTA Commuter Rail on Twitter.

Passengers onboard the train were being accommodated by shuttle buses and passengers waiting for the train were being advised to seek alliterative travel options.

No other information was released.

