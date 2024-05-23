Boston Hot Dog Company Closing In Salem; Chef-Owner Teases New Restaurant

Denk announced his decision to close the 60 Washington St. restaurant in a lengthy Facebook post, calling the decision to close after Monday, May 27, "bittersweet." He is keeping the location, but reinventing his vision for it.

Denk calls it "Au Gratin." The new restaurant will have a "scratch-made menu inspired by a love of cheese," he wrote.

But with every ending comes a new beginning, and here's the sweet part: we will be undergoing renovations to bring something new to the neighborhood! Our new place will feature a scratch -made menu inspired by a love of cheese, a completely updated kitchen, and comfy seating.Prior to purchasing Boston Hot Dog in 2020, I, Chef Mike Denk, worked hard for 10 years in the upscale fine dining scenes of Chicago, New York, and Boston. I am ready to bring my expertise in classically trained French techniques to a casual setting. Get ready to enjoy the best Paninis and Mac & Cheeses you've ever had! I am also committed to providing healthy/plant-based options of favorite comfort foods.

Denk didn't provide a timeline for when Au Gratin would open, but he said he would keep fans updated on social media.

And yes, he promised customers could still get a Chicago or Chili Cheese dog at the new location.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.