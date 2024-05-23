Mostly Cloudy 75°

SHARE

Boston Hot Dog Company Closing In Salem; Chef-Owner Teases New Restaurant

The Boston Hot Dog company will close its doors following the holiday weekend, but that's not the end for chef-owner Mike Denk. He has some cheesy plans for the location. 

Boston Hot Dog Company at 60 Washington St. in Salem

Boston Hot Dog Company at 60 Washington St. in Salem

 Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Denk announced his decision to close the 60 Washington St. restaurant in a lengthy Facebook post, calling the decision to close after Monday, May 27, "bittersweet." He is keeping the location, but reinventing his vision for it. 

Denk calls it "Au Gratin." The new restaurant will have a "scratch-made menu inspired by a love of cheese," he wrote. 

But with every ending comes a new beginning, and here's the sweet part: we will be undergoing renovations to bring something new to the neighborhood! Our new place will feature a scratch -made menu inspired by a love of cheese, a completely updated kitchen, and comfy seating.Prior to purchasing Boston Hot Dog in 2020, I, Chef Mike Denk, worked hard for 10 years in the upscale fine dining scenes of Chicago, New York, and Boston. I am ready to bring my expertise in classically trained French techniques to a casual setting. Get ready to enjoy the best Paninis and Mac & Cheeses you've ever had! I am also committed to providing healthy/plant-based options of favorite comfort foods.

Denk didn't provide a timeline for when Au Gratin would open, but he said he would keep fans updated on social media. 

And yes, he promised customers could still get a Chicago or Chili Cheese dog at the new location. 

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE