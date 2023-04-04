'Predator' Sex Offender Gets 26 Years For Having Sex With 12-Year-Old Girl: Feds

A registered sex offender from Lawrence who recorded himself having sex with a 12-year-old girl will spend more than 26 years in prison, federal authorities said.

Irvin Abreu, 38, pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting the child in April 2022, and a judge sentenced him to 315 months behind bars and 10 years of probation last week, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Abreu was previously convicted of sexually exploiting a 15-year-old girl. But only two months after he was released on probation, he began praying on the younger victim after he met her online, the prosecutor said. He groomed the 12-year-old and had sex with her multiple times, police said, and he videotaped and documented the abuse.

The girl's mom went to police after learning about the assaults.

Detectives searched Abreu's internet history and found he'd looked up elementary schools in Lawrence, "first time sex positions for virgins," and a query for "what does pedophile mean," the prosecutor said.

“... This recidivist is a predator who has repeatedly sought out to harm innocent children and rob them of their childhood," said US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. "He is a danger to our society and remains exactly where he belongs – behind bars and away from our children."

