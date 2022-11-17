Ipswich Man Caught With 600 Images Of Child Porn Pleads Guilty, Faces Decades In Jail: Feds

An Ipswich man who was arrested with several hundred images and videos of child pornography has pleaded guilty and now faces decades in prison, authorities said.

Julien Toulotte, 24, admitted to one count of distribution of child porn and a charge of possession of the offensive material this week, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Police began investigating Toulotte in January 2021 after he struck up a relationship with an undercover agent he believed to be a 15-year-old girl on social media, authorities said. He sent her multiple nude photos of himself and asked her to reciprocate while pressuring her to meet him in person, prosecutors said.

Police searched Toulotte's home and found electronic devices that contained more than 300 images and 385 videos of child pornography, the US Attorney said. Some of the videos featured kids as young as 2.

Distribution of child porn has a minimum sentence of five years with a max of 20, the US Attorney said. Possession of the material comes with a potential 20 years jail term, as well.

A judge will sentence Toulotte in March, officials said.

