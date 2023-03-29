Contact Us
First-Degree Murder: Lawrence Man Accused In Fatal Shooting

Josh Lanier
Hector Raul Aybar-Soto, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 24-year-old man in Lawrence last week, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said.
A 26-year-old man is accused of gunning down another in Lawrence last week, authorities said. 

Hector Raul Aybar-Soto, 26, of Lawrence, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 24-year-old Christopher Garcia on March 17, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. 

Investigators allege Aybar-Soto gunned down Garcia near 216 Walnut Street just before midnight, authorities said. 

Aybar-Soto was expected to be arraigned on Thursday in Lawrence District Court.

