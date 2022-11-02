Driver Charged For Methuen Hit-And That Injured 65-Year-Old Lawrence Man

A 25-year-old man from Lawrence was charged with a hit-and-run crash that injured of a 65-year-old man in Methuen other the weekend, authorities said.

Gregorio Acosta was charged in connection with the crash that happened at Broadway near Blake Street around 1:17 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara reports.

Investigation suggests Acosta hit the man, checked his car for damage, then drove away. Responding officers found the 65-year-old injured under a parked car. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said,

Further investigation revealed that the involved vehicle was a black Ford Escape that was missing a driver-side rearview mirror. Investigators later located the vehicle in Lawrence and identified Acosta as the driver. He was charged with the following:

Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Serious Personal Injury

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Operating with a Suspended License

Operating with a Revoked License (Habitual Traffic Offender)

Acosta turned himself in to Lawrence District Court on Wednesday where he was arraigned and is being held on $10,000 cash bond, McNamara adds.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.