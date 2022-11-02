Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: HOMICIDE: 48-Year-Old Woman Killed In Driveway Of Brockton Home
Police & Fire

Driver Charged For Methuen Hit-And That Injured 65-Year-Old Lawrence Man

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Methuen Police believe this vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Broadway on Saturday morning.
Methuen Police believe this vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Broadway on Saturday morning. Photo Credit: Methuen Police Department

A 25-year-old man from Lawrence was charged with a hit-and-run crash that injured of a 65-year-old man in Methuen other the weekend, authorities said. 

Gregorio Acosta was charged in connection with the crash that happened at Broadway near Blake Street around 1:17 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara reports. 

Investigation suggests Acosta hit the man, checked his car for damage, then drove away. Responding officers found the 65-year-old injured under a parked car. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said,

Further investigation revealed that the involved vehicle was a black Ford Escape that was missing a driver-side rearview mirror. Investigators later located the vehicle in Lawrence and identified Acosta as the driver. He was charged with the following:

  • Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Serious Personal Injury
  • Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle
  • Operating with a Suspended License
  • Operating with a Revoked License (Habitual Traffic Offender)

Acosta turned himself in to Lawrence District Court on Wednesday where he was arraigned and is being held on $10,000 cash bond, McNamara adds. 

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.