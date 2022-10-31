Driver Facing Charges For Methuen Hit-And That Injured 65-Year-Old Lawrence Man

A driver is expected to face charges after hitting a person with their car, checking for damage, then driving away over the weekend, authorities said.

Police responded for a report of an injured pedestrian at Broadway near Blake Street around 1:17 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara reports.

Upon arrival, officers found a 65-year-old Lawrence man injured under a parked car. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said,

Further investigation revealed that the involved vehicle was a black Ford Escape that was missing a driver-side rearview mirror.

Police later found the Ford and its driver on Margin Street in Lawrence. They were arrested and are expected to face charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

