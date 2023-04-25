Person Trapped, Freed By Jaws Of Life After Topsfield Car Crash: Officials

Topsfield Fire responded to the crash on East Street just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, Chief Jenifer Collins-Brown reports.

Upon arrival, crews found a vehicle that struck a large tree with one person heavily trapped inside and another sitting on the ground.

Due to the heavy damage to the vehicle, first responders had to use the Jaws of Life to free the passenger who had significant leg injuries, Collins-Brown said.

The passenger was airlifted to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries while the driver was transported by ground with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

