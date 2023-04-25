Mostly Cloudy 48°

SHARE

Person Trapped, Freed By Jaws Of Life After Topsfield Car Crash: Officials

First responders had to work for more than a hour to free person involved in a serious car crash in Topsfield this week, according to officials.

The aftermath of a car that crashed into a tree in Topsfield on Tuesday, April 25
The aftermath of a car that crashed into a tree in Topsfield on Tuesday, April 25 Photo Credit: Topsfield Fire and Rescue
David Cifarelli
@davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories

Topsfield Fire responded to the crash on East Street just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, Chief Jenifer Collins-Brown reports. 

Upon arrival, crews found a vehicle that struck a large tree with one person heavily trapped inside and another sitting on the ground. 

Due to the heavy damage to the vehicle, first responders had to use the Jaws of Life to free the passenger who had significant leg injuries, Collins-Brown said.

The passenger was airlifted to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries while the driver was transported by ground with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The crash is under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE