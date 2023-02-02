Second Arrest Made In Shooting Death Of 31-Year-Old Man In Methuen: DA

Police have arrested a second individual in addition to a 17-year-old from Methuen who is already facing charges for allegedly shooting a 31-year-old man to death over the weekend, officials said.

Kelvin Francisco-Perez, age 22, of Lawrence was arrested while waiting for a flight at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker reports.

Francisco-Perez was charged with accessory after the fact of murder and accessory after the fact of armed robbery in connection with the shooting death of 31-year-old Carlos Bello last weekend.

Bello was shot in the Haverhill Street area of Methuen and later pronounced dead at Lawrence General Hospital on Sunday, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Adrian Isabel, age 17, was already charged with murder in connection with Bello's death after he turned himself into police on Tuesday. He is being held without bail after pleading not guilty during his arraignment in Lawrence District Court on Wednesday, Tucker said.

“I commend the diligent work of the State Police detectives assigned to our office, as well as the Methuen Police, who worked relentlessly to solve this crime,” Tucker said. “We hope this brings some comfort to Carlos’s family and friends.”

Officials plan to extradite Francisco-Perez from New York within the coming days, Tucker said.

