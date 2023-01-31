Methuen Teenager Charged With Shooting 31-Year-Old Man To Death: DA's Office

A 17-year-old from Methuen is facing charges for allegedly shooting a 31-year-old man to death over the weekend, officials said.

Adrian Isabel was charged with murder in connection with the death of Carlos Bello after he turned himself into police on Tuesday, Jan. 31, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker reports.

“I commend the diligent work of the State Police detectives assigned to our office, as well as the Methuen Police, who worked relentlessly to solve this crime,” Tucker said. “We hope this brings some comfort to Carlos’s family and friends.”

Police responded to reports of shots fired near Haverhill Street just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Minutes later, police learned about a male gunshot victim who arrived at Lawrence General Hospital. The man, later identified as Carlos, was pronounced dead.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family of Mr. Bello," Methuen Police Chief Scott McNamara said.

