Fatal Shooting Under Investigation In Methuen: DA's Office

Authorities in Methuen are investigating after a man was shot to death over the weekend.

Police responded to reports of shots fired near Haverhill Street just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, the Essex County District Attorney's Office reports.

Minutes later, police learned about a male gunshot victim who arrived at Lawrence General Hospital where the man was pronounced dead.

The man's identity was not released. The investigation is ongoing.

