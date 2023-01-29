Contact Us
Police & Fire

Fatal Shooting Under Investigation In Methuen: DA's Office

David Cifarelli
Methuen Police Department
Methuen Police Department Photo Credit: Facebook/Methuen Police Department

Authorities in Methuen are investigating after a man was shot to death over the weekend.

Police responded to reports of shots fired near Haverhill Street just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, the Essex County District Attorney's Office reports.

Minutes later, police learned about a male gunshot victim who arrived at Lawrence General Hospital where the man was pronounced dead. 

The man's identity was not released. The investigation is ongoing.

