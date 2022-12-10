Contact Us
Salisbury Man, 77, Rescued After Falling Into Tree While Hiking In NH

David Cifarelli
A New Hampshire Army National Guard helicopter hoists the hiker after falling into a tree on the Garfield Ridge Trail in Franconia
A New Hampshire Army National Guard helicopter hoists the hiker after falling into a tree on the Garfield Ridge Trail in Franconia Photo Credit: Kathryn Menaugh

A 77-year-old man from Massachusetts is lucky to be alive after he tripped and fell into a tree while hiking in New Hampshire this week, authorities said.

Raymond Pike, of Salisbury, was hiking with his niece when he took a dive about a quarter mile from the top of Mount Garfield on the Garfield Ridge Trail in Franconia. This happened a little before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, NH Fish and Game said on Facebook

Pike's niece called 911 and stabilized her uncle until rescue crews arrived. Due to the severity of Pike's injuries and distance from the trailhead, the NH Army National Guard needed to airlift the hiker out of the tree to safety. 

Pike was taken to Dartmouth Health in Lebanon for treatment around 6:50 p.m., NH Fish and Game said. Meanwhile a conservation officer escorted Pike's niece to the trailhead, arriving around 9:30 p.m.

NH Fish and Game also applauded Pike and his niece for being well prepared for their hike by carrying "the proper gear to keep them warm and dry until rescue help could arrive."

