Support Soars For Lynn Family Of 9-Year-Old Girl Who Died From Heart Attack

The family of 9-year-old "sassy little thing" who died of flu complications has received an outpouring of support through an online campaign.

Veronica Thach died after a battle with severe influenza that attacked her heart on Saturday Dec. 10, a GoFundMe site states. What started as normal flu-like symptoms quickly escalated when Thach experienced multiple cardiac arrests after being taken to urgent care.

After a total of three cardiac arrests, Thach was transported via helicopter to Boston Children's Hospital. Doctors confirmed that Thach had no brain activity on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

"Our entire family has been completely devastated by this news, and we are all trying to process this tragedy," read the fundraiser site. "We have gotten lots of love and support from family and friends near and far, and we really do appreciate it."

Thach is described as a "loving, caring, and smart girl," who was independent and loved to joke. She recorded vlogs and enjoyed seeing views roll in on her videos, the GoFundMe said.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards medical bills and funeral and memorial bills. Over 500 people have donated to help the family reach their $30,000 goal. People interested in donating can do so here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.