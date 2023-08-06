L.L. Bean Adding More Massachusetts Stores; Will One Open Near You?

The company said in a recent news alert it would open stores at Hanover Crossing in Hanover on Sept. 8 and in Peabody's Northshore Mall on Oct. 6.

“As a 110-year-old company, we have taken great care in ensuring we deliver exemplary customer service to everyone who visits an L.L.Bean store, shops with us online, orders through our famed catalog, or via any other touchpoint," said Greg Elder, L.L.Bean chief retail officer in a news release. "We are honored to be in a period of growth as a company, and that is a credit to our customers, employees, and partners. We look forward to continuing to deliver industry-leading customer service and offer everyone who shops with us the goods they need for life, home, and any adventure that awaits.”

The Maine-based company said it will hire full-time and part-time staff to work at the new locations.

