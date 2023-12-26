Edward Javier-Perez was found by Lawrence police suffering from an apparent gunshot wound after a shooting at Energy Lounge located at 459 Broadway on Sunday, Dec. 24, shortly after midnight.

The man was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the Essex District Attorney.

Energy Lounge staff released a statement in English and Spanish, sending condolences and saying that they are cooperating with authorities.

“Energy Lounge deep regrets the human loss and we send our most sincere condolences and prayers to the victim’s relatives. We accompany them in their pain. Our entire team is actively cooperating with the authorities for the progress of the investigations and that the facts can be clarified. We infinitely appreciate the interest of all people, assiduous visitors to our restaurant and friends to come closer and offer us their support and trust in such a difficult time.”

No other details about the shooting have been released at this time, and Lawrence and state police are investigating.

