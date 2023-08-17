Community Rallies For Family Of Lynn Mother Who Died Saving Her Son

Melissa Bagley, a 44-year-old woman married to Everett police lieutenant Sean Bagley, died on Tuesday, Aug. 15, after she jumped into a fast-moving body of water at Franconia Falls in Lincoln, New Hampshire, to save her son, as reported by Daily Voice.

Her children survived, but despite her husband's attempts to save her using CPR, Bagley perished in the tragic event.

In the wake of the family's significant loss, their community doled out almost $30,000 in less than 24 hours to a GoFundMe campaign created to "provide solace to her devastated family."

"Throughout her life, Melissa’s greatest fulfillment was her role as a mother, a facet that defined her above all else," the fundraiser description read. "Melissa exemplified the epitome of selflessness, by making the ultimate sacrifice for her family."

Melissa leaves behind a loving husband and four children "who will now need to learn to navigate life without her," the GoFundMe said.

Supporters showed up with words of support as well as dollars.

"Our friends are hurting and we have no answers," wrote a supporter on Facebook. "Melissa was an amazing mother and all-around great person."

"Melissa was an amazing person and mother to my son Brendan, wife and mother to Sean Bagley and their three kids," read a Facebook post. "Melissa lost her life tragically on Tuesday while on vacation. She sacrificed her own life to save her youngest son. Her family needs your help!"

The Bagley family offered "their deepest gratitude" to donors and supporters, according to the fundraiser.

