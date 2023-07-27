College Student Calls On Lynn Community After His Father, 'Best Friend' Dies Suddenly

Philip Randazzo, age 50, of Lynn, died on Wednesday, July 19 after a sudden illness, according to his obituary.

Randazzo was a talented carpenter known for his humor and dedication to his family. He enjoyed fishing, listening to music, and going on bike rides with his son.

His 20-year-old son, also named Philip Randazzo, made a request for help paying for the costs associated with his father's death via a GoFundMe fundraiser.

"My father was not just my father, he was my best friend," the younger Randazzo wrote. "He did everything for me emotionally and financially. I am absolutely heartbroken, confused, and scared."

The 20-year-old estimated the costs for cremation and a wake to be $4,980. An obituary and prayer cards would add additional costs, he said.

"As a college student at Boston University with two jobs to cover my tuition and being his only child, I am dreading the following few weeks," Randazzo continued.

The college student's plea for help was met with a flood of support. The fundraiser exceeded its goal and garnered over $6,000 in six days.

"Always in my heart," wrote one donor. "Never forgotten!"

"I love you all so very much, and anyone that knew my dad knows that he was the most loving, gentle soul on earth," wrote the son. "He never let anyone go without, and I do not want him to go without either."

