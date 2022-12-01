North Shore Animal Hospital In Lynn Saying 'Goodbye' After 33 Years

An animal hospital that served pets and their humans for more than three decades on the North Shore has decided to close up shop later this year.

North Shore Animal Hospital (NASH), located at 1 Neptune Boulevard in Lynn, will be officially closing on Dec. 16 after 33 years of service, the hospital said on Facebook.

"It has been a privilege meeting your four-legged family members, and we sincerely thank you for entrusting us with their care," NASH said. "It's always hard saying 'Goodbye', so please know it's been an honor being a part of your pet’s life."

The hospital said pet owners should request their pet's medical records before they officially close. People can do so by calling NASH at 781-596-0510 to make a request.

They can also pick up physical copies in person or have them emailed. NASH also provided a list of nearby hospitals for clients to browse, which can be found here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.